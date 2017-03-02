Langara education council gains two student members

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Duncan Anderson

In Langara College’s highly contested education council election last week, second year computer science student Gurlal Singh and business administration student Gurleen Kaur have defeated four other candidates.

Voting for the mandated male and female candidates took place online from Feb. 15-24.

One of the main issues Singh hopes to address as a council member is the lack of Langara English Test courses on campus.

“Langara students are going to BCIT to do a communications or English course to pass the LET,” Singh said. “Why can’t they do it on campus?”

Winning female candidate Kaur wants to organize more cultural events and provide more food alternatives, according to a campaign statement posted on the myLangara website.

Council decisions affect students

The education council helps form academic policy on withdrawals, final exams and academic schedules.

Education council chair Gerda Krause said that student representatives have a vote on these issues, like other member of the campus community.

“The education council has a fairly extensive representation from the college community, faculty, staff, students and administrators,” Krause said. “The main responsibility [of the education council] is to be the final approval body for any curriculum that is newly created or changed.”

Position on council means new powers

As for Singh, he hopes his new position will help him make a difference.

“If you are at Langara and you want to make change, you can’t if you don’t have any power,” Singh said. “When I receive my welcome package in two days I will have a better idea of what my powers are going to be.”

