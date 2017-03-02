Historical South Vancouver photo important to Sikh community

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Cass Lucke

The first close-up image of Bhai Mewa Singh has been discovered by a UK-based archivist, reviving discussions of a man who members of Vancouver’s South Asian community revere as Canada’s forgotten rebel.

Bhai Mewa Singh was convicted of murder and hanged in 1915 in New Westminster after shooting William C. Hopkinson, a Canadian immigration officer. Hopkinson had been attempting to stamp out opposition to British rule in India within Vancouver’s Sikh population. Despite its violence, the South Asian community has lionized Singh’s defiant act.

“His intent was never to bring violence; it was to enforce beliefs of equality and justice,” said Paneet Singh, who wrote The Undocumented Trial of William C. Hopkinson, a stage play about Bhai Mewa Singh.

“He could have used his testimony to defend himself to the court, but rather took the opportunity to defend the community at large,” Singh said.

Activist knew his deed was dangerous

“Mewa Singh understood the ramifications of his actions,” said Pall Beesla, the senior assistant treasurer at the Khalsa Diwan Society, which operates the Ross Street temple.

“He shot Hopkinson and immediately threw up his hands saying ‘I shoot, I go to jail.’”

Naveen Girn, a cultural researcher who specializes in the history of Vancouver’s Punjabi community, believes the mugshot’s discovery opens many possibilities for education about the often painful history of Vancouver’s South Asian community.

“Now we can definitively point to this image of Mewa Singh at a time when [Vancouver] was such a young city, trying to define the idea of what it wanted to be, and use it to tell a story more accurately for the first time,” Girn said.

Mugshot was unearthed overseas

Researcher Darshan Tatla, who discovered the mugshot in the British Library Archives, thinks the photo of Singh will be of interest to researchers throughout the world.

“[I hope] the Sikh community will build a ‘Sikh National Archives and Library’ where all documents on the global Sikh diaspora are gathered for the benefit of future historians and social scientists,” Tatla said in an emailed statement.

Tatla hopes copies of the mugshot will be displayed in Sikh temples around the world.

Bhai Mewa Singh will be recognized in the exhibition “Mending Cracks” at the UBC Asian Centre on Thursday, March 2.





















Spread the word:

Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related