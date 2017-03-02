Food on the brain: The connection between diet and mental health

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Sam Mowers

The long-term effects of bad eating habits are well-documented, however, the immediate effects of our diet can often go unacknowledged.

Depression has been linked to nutrient deficiencies in numerous studies and there is an undeniable connection between what you eat and how you feel. One of nutrition’s most vital roles in mental health is the structural care and function of the body’s neurons and brain centres, according to Promoting Mental Health through Healthy Eating and Nutritional Care, a paper by Dietitians of Canada.

The effects of a poor diet are not just physical. Harmeet Mundra, a dietitian for Vancouver Coastal Health’s Healthy Living Program, said that what we put in our bodies can have direct effect on how we feel mentally.

“It does have a positive impact on the mood, stress management and overall well-being,” she said. “Research shows that having more fruits and vegetables increases serotonin and dopamine, which are the happy neurotransmitters.”

Neurotransmitters, also known as chemical messengers, transmit signals throughout the body that play a major role in everyday functions.

The environment of eating

Annie Jensen, a Langara librarian, is also one of the college’s wellness champions, whose aim is to provide health and wellness support for the college’s community. She said eating healthy can be difficult at first, but becomes its own reward after a while.

“If you’re taking care of your body you feel good and you’ll want to keep doing that,” Jensen said.

She also pointed out Langara’s diverse cafeteria options and said it can be beneficial for students living away from home.

“If you’re feeling homesick, having something that reminds you of home can go a long way,” she said. “It’s also a great way for people to connect and share their cultures.”

Rosalie Lung, a dietitian for Vancouver Coastal Health, also said a healthy diet is not just about the food. She advocates for being mindful of the environment and activities associated with eating.

“Try to have meals with your friends and family,” she said. “Focus on the food and family conversation.”

