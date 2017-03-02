eSports on the rise in Vancouver

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Sasha Zeidler

High school students across the Lower Mainland will get a first hand shot at competitive eSports in March and April thanks to Langara College and UBC.

For the first time, the Langara eSports Association (LEA) has joined the UBC eSports Association to host the 2017 Greater Vancouver High School League eSports tournament. Nine high schools will make up 20 five-to-seven-player teams competing in the League of Legends a popular multiplayer online game in which teams fight to destroy the opposing group’s home base. The preliminaries of the tournament will be played from home or school until the top eight teams are established. The semi-finals and finals will be broadcasted live at WangYu Cyber Cafe in Richmond.

“My end goal is to grow the eSports community to show [high school students] we want to support you guys,” Jonathan Wong said, who is the co-founder of LEA.

Isabelle D. Tupas, the collegiate coordinator and LEA manager said this is great opportunity to see “high school kids participate in something that really isn’t shown in high schools.”

The prize for the top three teams is a percentage of the money collected by the admission fee of $5 per student. UBC will also give away tickets to watch the spring finals of the North American League of Legends Championship Series (NALCS) at the Pacific Coliseum on April 22-23.

“Most people in high school are not able to throw money to go to events like [NALCS], so it’s going to be pretty cool,” Benton Chan said, who is the UBC eSports Association’s high school program manager.

While competition is a part of eSports, the community the group provides is more important for many of the players.

“Not only are you playing a game you like with friends, but you’re sharing moments with them,” Victor Yu said, a student participating in the tournament from Richmond Secondary School.

The official dates for the live final will be announced before the high school’s spring break.

