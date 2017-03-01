MAP: Spring brings new public art to Langara College campus

Reported by Melanie Green and Bonnie Lee La Madeleine
It’s that time again, when Langara College will be rolling out its newest piece of public art on April 20.
The public art around campus changes annually at the end of term, said Devon Knowles, instructor of fine arts at Langara. She also co-ordinates the public art program.
“As soon as work is put outside, people touch it. It’s the type of physical learning that is habitual,” Knowles said. “The work is site specific.”
Each student chooses the location and budgets materials suitable for a project before submitting a proposal. If accepted, the student produces the piece on their own. In the past, student created public art has appeared at Langara-49th SkyTrain station.
This will be the sixth year the students have participated, voting in class for the winning project.
Newest artist to grace Langara’s green spaces
Rozalyn Hardy, the winner of this year’s vote, is excited to see her artwork displayed.
“This whole last year and a half has been dominated by horrific political events. It would have been really disingenuous to avoid that,” she said.
Hardy said some people she spoke to feel that every single person on campus is shaped by the trauma and ambient stress of the 2016 election results in the United States. She said that the realization of what lies ahead is butting against what many hoped might be the future. Her proposal was to find a way represent that inner tension and make it visual.
“Looking at sixties artwork some of those same questions and issues of resistance kept coming up,” she said.
Hardy took inspiration from the language used by activists and protesters in 1960s counterculture juxtaposed with the language and imagery used in advertising to make money.
In April, when her yet to be named piece is unveiled, she hopes that people will be motivated to connect with others rather than hide in the dark.
“There’s a tendency in hard times to be more insulated and focus on the things that you can control. But we’re going to have to look out if we are going to do anything about this.”