Lorimer Shenher: College sexual assault policies first step to ending violence (VIDEO)

Reported by Sean Hitrec and Clare Hennig

Langara College’s sexual violence and misconduct policy was recently finalized, after months of discussion and consultation.

Lorimer Shenher, a former Vancouver Police Department detective who focused on missing and murder women and worked on the case of the serial killer Robert Pickton, was on campus last week. He said these kind policies are the first step to stopping sexual violence, by starting discussions and raising awareness.

A sexual misconduct policy has to be strong to be effective, he said.

The new policy comes after the provincial government passed a bill late last year requiring all B.C. post-secondary institutions to have a sexual assault policy.

Despite the college’s attempts to include students in the discussion though, many students are still unsure of what the policy means and said more awareness is needed.



