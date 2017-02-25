Langara Ligers fuelled by future prospects

45 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Jason Gilder

After holding their first practices of the year, Langara’s dragon boating club is fueled by the prospects of challenging their rival in Vancouver’s biggest dragon boat competition this spring.

Last season, the Langara Ligers came just shy of winning a gold medal in the recreational B division at the 2016 Vancouver Dragon Boat Festival. They were beaten by the Czech Republic’s Czech Dragons who pulled ahead of the Ligers in the last 10 seconds of the race.

In his second season with the Ligers, computer science student Donat Daoutov is excited about competing this year and said his teammates hope to face their Czech adversaries again.

“They would definitely value beating our rivals, even though we only faced them once,” he said.

“It still boots motivation to think about having these certain teams and competing against them.”

To truly challenge the Czech team, Ligers manager and kinesiology student, Aidan Menard pointed to the Ligers’ need to continue improving their endurance in long distance races.

“The main thing is starting practices earlier,” he said. “Trying to get that base fitness and making sure we have all of our refinements and technique down.”

The Ligers began practices in September 2016, a stark contrast to the team’s first year when they commenced practices in March. Menard added that practicing in the cold this season has led to increased endurance.

Shamus Menard, the Ligers assistant manager, said the Czech team has a unique way of competing.

“They wave the flags and they yell,” he said.

“While they were paddling, they were yelling and we were head-to-head with them down the race course.”

The 2017 Dragon Boat Festival takes place from June 23-25 in False Creek. The Ligers’ first race is on May 6.

