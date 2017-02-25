Gender requirements for student reps for education council seen as restrictive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Sam Mowers

Langara’s current election for student representatives of the education council calls for a male and female elect, alienating some students who don’t identify as either.

The election campaign, with voting running from Feb. 15 to Feb. 24, is considered by some to be outdated and “restrictive”.

Kit Pacilla, a Langara gender studies student, said the policy is prohibitive to students like themself, who don’t identify as male or female.

“As a non-binary student I think that’s typical but very restrictive,” they said. “I am glad that there is a space for the two binary genders.” Pacilla added “I also hope that those aren’t specifically looking for cis-gendered students.”

They were referring to individuals who identify with their gender assigned at birth.

“Because there are binary trans people as well who should be applicable to those rules,” they said.

The council rotates student members

The council is composed of 21 voting members, four of whom are students. Two are elected in September, and two more are currently standing for election to serve for a one-year term. Half of the elected students must be male and half female.

The council votes on issues such as college policy on grading, withdrawal, curriculum content and awards for excellence.

According to the Procedures for Election to the Langara College Education Council, “the principle of gender equity will be maintained whenever possible.”

Other student views

Saod Alkhaldi, a business student at Langara, thinks the policy is sensible because it ensures that neither men nor women are excluded. “If they opened it up and had [all] males or [all] females, one of either gender will be mad,” he said.

Asha Rungta, an early childhood education student at Langara, said she thinks that a meritocratic approach — where people are selected based on merit — would be appropriate.

“Who cares about the gender of the person as long as they’re working toward our common goals?” she said.

The election is in progress with voting open until 4 p.m. on Feb. 24

