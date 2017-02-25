Dancers of Damelahamid show artistic diversity in First Nations

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Christopher Thoroski

The Dancers of Damelahamid is preparing for the annual Coastal First Nations Dance Festival, from Feb. 28 to March 5 at the Museum of Anthropology.

This is the tenth year the festival is held in Vancouver to showcase the relevance and the diversity of First Nations song and dance in the region. The festival is also having a jubilee anniversary this year, having started 50 years ago in Prince Rupert.

Festival builds commonality

Margaret Grenier, the festival’s artistic and executive director has been directing the dance group since 2008 and believes the event helps to strengthen the community.

“It’s something that symbolizes the interweaving of community, our practices and also the generations that have worked in order to bring song and dance back to the coast,” Grenier said.

She has also noticed that indigenous dance forms have been more recognized within the greater community in recent years.

“What I see is that our dance is now being presented in a lot of venues and a lot of spaces where even three years ago we wouldn’t necessarily be part of those dance festivals or in those spaces,” Grenier said.

Wider public can experience First Nations diversity

Grenier’s son, Nigel Grenier, is the outreach coordinator and lead dancer of the event. He described the festival as a chance for the public to see the artistic diversity of indigenous communities.

“People who haven’t been exposed to this before and [who] come to the festival for the first time, we hope that this is one of the things that strikes them,” Nigel Grenier said. “[We want them] to realize just how rich that diversity is.”

Local dancers will perform alongside international artists from Australia, New Zealand, Alaska and South America.

Langara’s Elder in Residence, Mary Jane Joe, said the festival is crucial to maintaining First Nation culture and traditions.

“To have a dance celebration in this day and age is important, very important. It’s an expression of who we are,” Joe said.

