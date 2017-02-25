Award-winning art to raise funds for Langara fine arts scholarship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Cass Lucke

Award-winning artwork by fine arts students at Langara College will be selected for a silent auction, in the campus’ employee lounge, on March 9.

At least 20 works of art by students will be on display at the event. Money raised at the sale will be matched by the college and the total will go to the fine arts scholarship fund.

“We had a plethora of beautiful work that was just not doing anything,” said Suzi Webster, the fine arts department chair. Webster said she hopes the event will raise a few thousand dollars.

“We wanted to have an event that would raise money supporting the scholarships, celebrate art and create an opportunity for alumni to come back and let us know how they’re doing,” Webster said.

Auction is opportunity for students to meet



Aidan Hanlon, an alumnus of the fine arts diploma program, said the auction is a way for former and current students to connect.

“I think it’s good for people still studying at Langara to see what can happen if you keep at something you are really passionate about,” Hanlon said.

The price for each piece depends on the art work but starting prices will begin around $100.

There will also be a variety of unframed prints available for $25 each.

Money raised will help students pay tuition

“It’s difficult to handle both a part-time job and school, so having financial support is a huge help,” said Aileen Yadokoro, a current fine arts student.

Webster described the auction as “an opportunity for the Langara community to buy very high quality work at reasonable prices.”

