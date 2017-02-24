TransLink investigating reasons for Canada Line track problems during cold snap

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Alyse Kotyk

With snow forecast to fall this weekend in the Lower Mainland, TransLink continues to investigate why the Canada Line experienced track problems in Richmond during the region’s recent cold snap.

In early February, transit riders to and from Richmond faced significant delays because of snow and ice. Now, TransLink and Canada Line customers are looking ahead to what this means for future winters, and possibly this weekend.

Buildup of ice on track key culprit

“We’ve had many winters for Canada Line with freezing weather, with snow with no issues, so the question for us right now is why did it happen this year,” said Chris Bryan, a TransLink media relations officer.

Bryan pointed out that TransLink has measures in place to deal with the effects of cold weather, including “spray trains” that spray the track’s power rail with de-icing agents, sand to help with traction and on-train staff to help troubleshoot issues as they arise.

After the last drop in temperature, however, Bryan said a buildup of ice on the track led to a failure of the train’s electrical connection, particularly as the trains crossed the Canada Line Bridge into Richmond.

Richmond residents not happy with delays

Richmond resident Dominique Vaz, who uses the Canada Line daily to commute to her job at UBC, said her usual hour-and-a-half journey took more than four hours during the last shutdown.

“The only way to get to and from Richmond is the Canada Line,” she said. “And when that fails, there’s no backup plan. I feel like Richmond always gets screwed over.”

Richmond Coun. Linda McPhail said the city contacted TransLink with requests to find out why the Canada Line had such track issues and to outline its plans to mitigate delays in the future.

“If you don’t have a reliable public transit, people are going to be like ‘I can’t chance it, I’ve got to go in my car,'” she said.

