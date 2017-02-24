Burnaby Councillor James Wang seeks MLA seat in Vancouver-Langara

7 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Lauren Boothby

Burnaby City Councillor James Wang is running for the BC NDP in the Vancouver-Langara riding for May’s provincial election.

Wang, a Burnaby resident for over 15 years, put his name forward for the NDP in Burnaby-North, but Janet Routledge took the nomination.

“I am glad we have found a candidate with the profile of James. He is widely known and respected in the community for his record of service,” Jim Murray said in an email statement, who is president of the BC NDP riding association for Vancouver-Langara.

Wang joins three candidates in the race: business lawyer Michael Lee for BC Liberals, former Vancouver School Board trustee Janet Fraser for BC Green Party, and Surinder Trehan for YPP (Your Political Party).

Wang will be officially announced at the riding’s nomination meeting in March.

