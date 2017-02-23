Vancouver seniors struggling to afford food

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Kurtis Gregory

The struggle to meet basic food needs is a stark reality for Vancouver seniors and some are forced to choose between paying their rent and feeding themselves.

According to Chantille Viaud, the director of community food initiatives at Gordon Neighbourhood House which hosts weekly inexpensive or entirely free lunches, high rent often forces many seniors to reduce how much they eat throughout the week.

“We’ve even heard horrific stories in the West End, of folks who are eating pet food for protein because it’s cheaper than buying other sources,” Viaud said.

“[Some] will go for days and days just eating tea and bread and they will come into a community lunch, like we offer, and that will be their one protein for the week.”

Rent vs. nutrition

The community house advocates for the development of a national food policy emphasizing that food is a human right and Canada has a legal obligation to respect it, Viaud said.

Barbara Kirby, an advocate and consultant with multiple years of experience helping seniors navigate available services, has found the struggle with rent impacts their ability to meet basic needs.

“They’ve lived in the same place for 40 years and now the building is being torn down and the current rents today are much higher than what they’ve been paying all those years,” Kirby said.

According to a 2015 study conducted by the Office of the Seniors Advocate, 60 per cent of B.C. seniors live on less than $30,000 a year.

Federal poverty plan could be on the way

On Feb. 13, the federal government initiated a consultation process for a new poverty reduction strategy, which is a comprehensive plan to address the root causes of poverty.

Currently, B.C. is one of the few provinces that does not have a plan.

The government is asking for input from people from all backgrounds, including academic experts and impoverished people, with plans to deliver a proposal by fall.

