UBC students design communications device for local author with MS

Reported by Sasha Zeidler

Jarrod Cook’s 17-year journey of writing his book inspired a team of UBC engineering students to build him a communication system.

Cook, who is quadriplegic due to his battle with multiple sclerosis, connected with the students through the Neil Squire Society, a non-profit that develops computer-based assistive technology for people with disabilities. As a fourth-year project, the electrical engineering students are designing a communication system tailored to Cook’s specific needs.

Book has been 17 years in the making

Cook, along with friend Trevor Mills, has been writing and editing a book of short essays called Ponderations. The writing process consists of Mills lip reading, or going through the alphabet until Cook indicates the correct letter with an eyebrow movement. This time-consuming method results in roughly three words written per minute. Ponderations, meant to inspire readers to think, has taken 17 years to write due to Cook’s restricted communication abilities.

“I always feel like I’m learning from him through his writing and I’m really excited to see what happens when he is able to communicate with less effort,” Mills said.

Modular system will speed up communication

Since last September students Harvey Jiang, Max Prokopenko, Mitchell Ho and Alex Berlingeri have spent roughly 400 hours working with Cook and Mills to develop a modular communications system. Using eye tracking and facial recognition, the system allows Cook to indicate a specific section of the alphabet or letter with a movement of his eyebrows or mouth.

“They [the engineers and Trevor] are patient, and that’s all that matters to me,” Cook said of their collaboration.

The system will allow Cook to communicate quicker and with less effort. “The ability to help somebody rather than improve a process in a company or create a different device is what drew me into this,” Prokopenko said.

Despite Cook’s condition, his dedication to making this project a reality has proven to be a tremendous asset in the testing process. “He is one of the most optimistic people I have ever seen in my life,” Jiang said.

With Ponderations in the editing phase and the search for a Canadian publisher underway, Cook continues to devote himself to the projects he starts. “I am very bad at quitting,” he said.

The functioning prototype will be complete and available to help others in similar situations in early April.

