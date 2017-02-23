1 SHARES Share Tweet

Reported by Sydney Morton

Students are more comfortable speaking up and reporting incidents of sexual violence now that Langara College has adopted a new policy on sexual violence and misconduct.

In 2016, Langara College began drafting a policy in accordance with new B.C. laws that state post-secondary institutions must regularly update policy. The policy defines consent and outlines the college’s stance on sexual violence and harassment. Students had the opportunity to be part of the drafting process through discussion groups and an online questionnaire.

“The policy is a statement of the position the college takes around sexual violence. The procedures are how someone who has experienced sexual violence can access support,” said Maggie Ross, manager of the Langara student conduct and judicial affairs department.

Janine Sicotte, a peace and conflict studies student, helped consult on the new policy. She said student feedback was vital in the process and as a survivor of sexual violence, she felt it was important to provide input.

“People were very much impassioned and interested about this. This wasn’t just making a policy because the government told us to,” Sicotte said. “This was the first time that being able to relate to the victim/survivor side of things, I was able to take that perspective and make it something useful.”

Langara communications officer Deborah Schratter is informing students about the new policy.

“I think students should always know what their rights are,” Schratter said. “These are basic human rights and especially in a time like this it is important for us not to lose sight of what those basic human rights are, to feel safe and supported.”

The policy will officially be implemented in September 2017.

