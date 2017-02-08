Build your own electric guitar with local expert in South Vancouver

Reported by: Lauren Boothby and Michele G Paulse

Neil Douglas taught guitar building for eight years but still gets pulled from retirement into the classroom.

Douglas started playing rock and roll music but switched to the classical guitar after meeting José Feliciano, a well-known Latin-born performer and classical guitarist.

His passion for the classical guitar took him to Spain, the birthplace of the classical guitar, and he learned to play the instrument from experts in the field.

“I actually built my first guitar in Spain,” Douglas said.

Douglas is leading an electric guitar building class on Feb. 17 at Lee Valley Tools Ltd. on SE Marine Drive in South Vancouver.