Thirteen-year-old Vancouver feminist gets spot on Anderson Cooper show

Reported by Cara McKenna

Sarah MacLeod, a 13-year-old Vancouver feminist, is making a splash with her YouTube video speaking out against slut-shaming.

Slut-shaming is the act of degrading or attacking women because of their sexuality, and contributes to the attitude that it’s acceptable to rape “sluts.”

“Rape is caused by misogyny, structural violence and institutional violence,” says MacLeod in her famed video.

“Not by a women’s clothing or makeup, not the way she talks or walks, not by her drinking, not by her being careful enough, and certainly not by her being a slut.”

Powerful video went viral

Response to MacLeod’s powerful video has snowballed since she posted it at the beginning of January.

It was reposted on many feminist blogs before eventually getting so many views that it gained the attention of Anderson Cooper.

“It was so fast, it was crazy,” said MacLeod’s mother Julia Denholm, the Department Chair of Humanities at Langara, adding that her daughter sees nothing special about being so insightful at 13 years old.

“She really gets irked that people can’t believe she’s only 13. It’s really gotten to her how people underestimate the intelligence of young people.”

Always had strong interest in feminism

MacLeod says it’s her interest in feminism that makes it easy for her to inform herself on women’s issues.

“I’ve always had a strong urge to educate myself, and I’ve sort of dedicated my life to the internet, so when I found the feminist community on Tumblr . . . I decided to read up on it more. It’s just been something I find fascinating.”

Scott Anderson, a UBC expert on feminism, sexual harassment and sexual assault, however, is impressed by Sarah’s insight.

“It seems that the kind of background she has acquired in feminist theory helps her make a convincing and confident case for her position here, in a way that speaks to lots of people, including some much older than she is.”

Using the word “slut” causes harm

Anderson also reinforces the harm of using the word “slut” and says girls and women can help protect themselves against sexual assault by being aware, having a sense of one’s rights to self-determination and having basic self-defense skills.

“[However] it is everyone’s job to assure that women are safe from attack, and that those who attack women are held to account,” he said.

“It is not a woman’s fault if she is subjected to it. In using [the word ‘slut’] and it’s associated baggage, people reinforce, intentionally or otherwise, a set of ideas that disadvantage women.”

MacLeod’s guest spot on Anderson Cooper aired on Jan. 20.

As she says in her famed video, “yes I’m 13 and I’m talking about slut shaming. Deal with it.”

Sarah MacLeod’s video rant against slut shaming resulted in an appearance on the CNN talkshow Anderson.