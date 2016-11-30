Langara’s Wi-Fi access an ongoing issue for students

Reported by Stuart Neatby

Despite widespread use of two dedicated networks across campus, many Langara students are finding Wi-Fi access to be elusive.

Langara students have access to the Langara networks, and the eduroam network is a dedicated service offered across several post-secondary institutions including UBC and SFU. The Langara network is administered by the Langara IT Department, whose staff provided no comment.

Wi-Fi access unpredictable on campus

But, many students find that both networks can often be plagued with slow network speeds, as well as a tendency to drop signals.

Nora Wirth-Farkesvolgyi, a student in the web and mobile app design and development department, finds that she is disconnected frequently from the eduroam network in Building A.

“Normally I try not to move, because then I meet some problems,” she said.

The Voice spoke to 12 students about their experiences with Langara’s Wi-Fi. All had experienced being dropped from networks while moving between buildings on campus. Others spoke of blind spots or slow coverage, especially in Building A or B.

Connection issues a problem

Most students often switched between the two networks depending on their location, which is a solution that is often recommended by the IT Help desk in the library, but still experienced connection issues in some areas.

Shahed Aljermashi, a second year general arts student, generally uses the eduroam network and she finds the connection drops quite frequently.

“It’s mostly ok, but it loses a lot of connection sometimes for no reason, especially in the B building, the underground classrooms,” she said.

Langara is a member of BCNET, a not-for-profit IT collaboration between universities and colleges in B.C.

According to Tamara Klein, BCNET’s communications manager, Langara has recently connected to BCNET’s advanced network, which runs at a speed of 100 Gigabytes per second.