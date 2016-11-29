Yuel Duel choir competition raises money for local hospice

Reported by Melanie Green

The second annual Yule Duel choir competition for charity will kick off on Dec. 1 in Gastown.

Yule Duel is a charity event involving choir groups from all over the Lower Mainland to sing Christmas carols. The best groups later perform against each other in a series of sing-off.

All proceeds from the event go to the downtown eastside hospice care facility owned one of the sponsers, Bloom Group. With 5000 people attending last year, the event raised enough donations to allow 100 extra people to get care, who previously could not afford it.

There is not much like it in Vancouver

Darius Maze, media spokesperson for Bloom Group, said it is a fantastic free Christmas carolling affair, featuring 20 choirs with a wide range of styles.

“There’s nothing like it here […] This year, there are going to be bigger names and bigger choirs,” he said.

Inspired by a thirty-year event in Seattle called Figgy Pudding with a similar premise, the manager and head nurse of May’s Place suggested bringing the fundraising community venture to Vancouver a few years ago, said Maze.

The competitors are glad to help fundraising

Winner of the top fundraiser of the year award last year, Impromptu Rock Choir co-founder, Fiona Sizer said, “It was slightly overwhelming, but we were thrilled to bits to helping such a great cause.”

Unlike other competitors who focus on performance, Sizer said the accessible no-barriers choir looks forward to getting the audience to sing along this year.

Tom Kuo, of the Vancouver Pops Choir was quite impressed with the event last year, expecting the same positive, festive mood, and vibrant, high energy environment; weather-forgiving this year.

The fifteen-member group will sing classic jazz standards and Christmas tunes, also featured in their annual Christmas show with their parent organization, the Vancouver Orchestra Club.

“We are very excited to come out. We hope fundraising will be even more effective this year and the audience will like it,” said Kuo.

Find the choirs and vote for the people’s choice award in person, when the event begins at 6 p.m. on Water St.

Check out this promotional video for the second annual Yule Duel: