Barbecue ban a risk for gas appliance retailers and gas stove owners

Reported by Alyse Kotyk

Gas appliance retailers say their businesses are at risk after Vancouver city council decided to phase out natural gas in new homes and businesses by 2030.

The program is part of the city’s Zero Emissions Building Plan that aims to reduce emissions from new homes and businesses by switching to electricity.

Gas appliance dealers are against the move

Mike Powell, a fireplace dealer for Miles Industries, said gas appliance dealers weren’t consulted and are against the move. The move will result in job losses in the industry and the supply chain, according to him.

“We feel this program is premature,” he said. “It’s going to result in increased energy costs for new homeowners and renovators in Vancouver,” he said.

Councillor wants to amend Zero Emissions Report

Opposition NPA city councillor, Melissa De Genova wants to make an amendment to the Zero Emissions Report to include natural gas as an acceptable form of affordable energy.

“I do support the renewable city strategy,” De Genova said. “We need to balance that out with affordability at the same time.”

De Genova said that renewable energy sources can be unaffordable for many residents.

Vancouver resident and homeowner Deanna Hansen said she supports the progression towards renewable energy but still prefers to cook with gas in her home.

“I like cooking a lot and I just find cooking with a gas stove is just so much nicer,” Hansen said. “But I’m all for doing everything we can to not waste resources.”