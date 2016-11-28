The search for Ollie the Elf gives students the chance to win prizes

Reported by Chelsea Powrie

Students on Langara College campus should keep their eyes peeled for Ollie the Elf during the next two weeks for the chance to potentially win some prizes from The Hub.

Students can look for hints on Langara’s social media accounts

Starting today, Ollie the Elf will be hiding in a new location at the college each day until Dec. 9. To play the game, students will check The Hub’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts in the morning to find the cryptic photograph of Ollie doing something that provides a hint as to his location. More hints will be provided throughout the day, if need be.

Also known as the Elf on the Shelf, Ollie the Elf is a figurine that some parents use as a representative of Santa Claus in their households over the holidays. Langara’s Ollie won’t be watching for bad behaviour, though — he’s only around to spread some cheer and help students get through exam season.

Ollie the Elf is meant to give students a study break

“Ollie’s meant to bring a bit of a break from those studies. He’s meant to help you engage with your college community, maybe see a new department you haven’t before,” said Maggie Stewart, coordinator of the Hub’s volunteer program. “Then if you find him, bring him back to the Hub for a prize.”

Alisha Samnani, an officer with student engagement programs who is in charge of hiding Ollie this year, remembers playing the Ollie game two years ago when the Hub first introduced it.

“I’ve been reading the comments on Facebook from the first time it was done, everyone writing ‘Where was he? Oh my god I walked right by him!’” Samnani said. “I never won. I was too slow.”

Sarah van Baarsen, general studies student, just heard about Ollie the Elf, and though she thinks it’s a great way to spread festive spirit before exams, she probably won’t participate.

“I’m too busy to look for it!” van Baarsen said.

Diana Nguyen is only on campus for one class, but she’s intrigued by Ollie.

“I’ll probably check it out on Instagram, it’s an interesting concept. If I have spare time, I’ll totally do it,” Nguyen said.