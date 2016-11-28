German-style Christmas market finds new home

Reported by Alyse Kotyk

This weekend, the annual German-style Vancouver Christmas Market opened in its new home at Jack Poole Plaza.

In spite of the rain, many came out to try German cuisine, drink glühwein — a hot, spiced mulled wine — and to check out the collection of vendors. Krysten Snelgrove has been to the market every year since it first opened in 2010.

“It’d be nice if it wasn’t raining, but it doesn’t feel as cramped,” she said about the new space. “It’s not as crowded as before.”

Original location too small

Malte Kluetz, Vancouver Christmas Market founder and president, said the market had outgrown its previous location near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Now, Jack Poole Plaza provides an additional 20,000 square feet of space and can accommodate nearly 2,000 more guests and 18 more vendors than the market’s previous location.

“It’s the most iconic place in Vancouver so we’re really excited,” he said. “Thanks to the bigger space we can finally include a couple things we’ve had planned for quite some time.”

New location features warm, dry tent

One of these additions includes the Alpine Haus, a heated, covered tent where visitors can escape Vancouver’s wet weather. Kluetz was particularly excited about the new 23-foot tall traditional German Christmas pyramid: a Christmas tree with wooden sticks tied at the top and decorated with ornaments and candles.

Charmain Lardner, a vendor in The Nutcracker House hut returning for her fourth season at the market, said she was enthusiastic about the new location.

“I love it. The spacing for the customers is absolutely fantastic,” she said. “The new assortment of vendors adds a nice cinnamon spice to it.”

The Christmas market will run daily until Dec. 31, except for on Christmas Day.