Langara grad Camilo the Magician puts a spell on audiences

Reported by Chelsea Powrie

Studio 58 grad Camilo Dominguez, also known as Camilo the Magician, closed a successful run of his show “The Art of Magic” at the Havana Theatre on Nov. 19.

The show brought together art and magic using card tricks, one of which involved an audience member drawing a picture on a card from what appeared to be a regular deck and Dominguez changing the cards into famous works of art alongside the drawing.

Early beginnings

Dominguez first picked up magic at age four, in his home country of Colombia. When he was 15, he moved to British Columbia to learn English and ended up staying.

“I told my mom, ‘If I want to do magic, I have to stay in Canada,’” Dominguez said.

Dominguez, a graduate of Studio 58, Langara College’s acting and production program, said the program took his show to the next level and called it the best decision he could have made.

“I wanted to learn more about productions, so every assignment I did was toward magic,” Dominguez said. “If it was lighting design, I would design light for a magic show.”

Mona Lisa smile

Audience member Normann Baumann’s favourite trick involved the Mona Lisa appearing on the back of regular playing cards.

“I didn’t expect it, and it went with the art theme of the show,” Baumann said.

Subha Seifert was also in the audience, and was chosen by Dominguez to come on stage for one of the acts.

“It was fun to see the show from a short distance. I was curious, would I be able to see how he does this?” Seifert said. “But no way.”

Dominguez will be on the road to Victoria and Whitehorse. He will be back in Vancouver at the York Theatre in March.

It’s a busy life, but for Dominguez, it’s just right.

“I’d love to have a little space to do shows monthly, be the magician you hear of from Vancouver,” Dominguez said. “I’m living the dream I want for now, and we’ll see where the next step takes us.”

Check out one of Camilo the Magician’s tricks below.