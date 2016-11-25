Langara building in good shape despite age, will benefit from upgrades

Reported by Jessica Purver

Langara’s older buildings are known for looking their age, although a recent property management project has revealed surprising results.

The college’s property management certificate program, offered by continuing studies, has a reputation for being one of the most comprehensive programs in the city. Students enrolled in the building operations management course have conducted a critical assessment of the school’s facilities for years. In light of the recently allocated $1.58 million by the federal government to upgrade Building A, the project was a great opportunity for students to identify areas in need of improvement.

Despite old age, students have found Building A isn’t lacking much

For student Ryan Sittrop, the class project left him impressed — and surprised — by his findings.

“[Because of] the due diligence of the maintenance staff, I have to give them strong kudos,” he said. “Even by just one look when you walk into this building, it is very operationally safe.”

Sittrop has over two decades of experience in construction and renovations. While he has seen many older buildings with reports of loose tiles and poorly lit entryways, he identified minimal aesthetic deficiencies at Langara, such as the absence of elevator signs and reflective flooring. Despite these minor problems he was thrilled with the building’s signage and energy-efficient control systems.

First year computer science student Jaspreet Kaur is satisfied with her experience in Building A. She said there are two exits in every classroom, an abundance of washrooms and sufficient elevator access.

“Everything is available in this building that we need,” said Kaur.

General upgrades would be beneficial, but not dire

John Neuls, an instructor at Langara, teaches two of the property management courses. From this project he hopes his students learned to critically analyze buildings for both their good and bad points.

“There are things that need to be looked at for whatever reason: health, safety and operational efficiency,” he said. “One of the huge things that has saved the college enormous amounts of money is their energy management system.”

While Neuls said Building A could use better-equipped classrooms and seismic upgrades, he believes the general quality of the building is improving.