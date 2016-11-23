VIDEO: An inside look at South Vancouver’s Underground Circus

Reported by Chahira Merarsi and Jake Wray

The Underground Circus is a group of professional performers founded by husband-and-wife team Peter Boulanger and Ninon Parent. The pair of former Cirque du Soleil performers founded the Underground Circus to fill a void in Vancouver’s lonely circus community. The group, operating out of South Vancouver for the past six years, puts on unique and original performances for both corporate and festival audiences. Boulanger designs and constructs most of the props and structures used in the troupe’s performances, one of which is a crescent-shaped rocking structure named Alice. The structure will be used in an upcoming Underground Circus show at ACT Arts Centre in Maple Ridge in March.

Check out the Underground Circus performing on “skyladders” here.