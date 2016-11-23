Both men’s and women’s teams lose in tough weekend for Falcons basketball

Reported by Alyse Kotyk

The Langara Falcons men’s and women’s basketball teams were both defeated by Capilano University on Saturday in their final games before the inter-semester break.

The final scores were 77-53 for the women and 107-101 for the men. Previously, the men’s team had been undefeated, winning their first four games, while the women’s team had lost all but one game out of four this season.

Jake McCallum, director of athletics and intramurals, said this difference is primarily a result of each team’s level of experience.

“If you look at the rosters, I believe the women’s team has two girls that are in their second year and all the rest are in their first year,” he said. “On the men’s roster it’s scattered more second and third.”

New coach and players for the women’s team

McCallum pointed out that the coaches also have varying levels of experience with this being Winston Brown’s first season as the women’s head coach.

Brown said the level of maturity within his team can be a challenge, but he remains optimistic about their progress.

“It’s girls playing against women,” he said. “We’re a young team. Any time we get the opportunity to set a game plan and then actually follow through and execute many of those things, it’s a pleasure to see.”

Men’s coach, Paul Eberhardt, has had a very different season, with only one loss so far.

“Last year I had nine guys who were first year,” he said. “It makes a big difference after they’ve had that year of experience.”

Now that his team has a break until the new year, Eberhardt is looking forward to the challenges ahead.

“The league is very, very competitive at the top,” he said. “It’s going to be a dog fight come second term.”

For the women’s team, McCallum said it’s hard to say what the next half of the season holds.

“Clearly this year the women’s program is building,” he said. “They play really hard and who knows what’s going to happen in the second half of the semester.”