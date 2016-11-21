Dublin Crossing Irish pub draws crowds with live music

Reported by Emelie Peacock

One of South Vancouver’s only bars was a full house on Saturday as local music veteran Jacob Dryden performed a solo show.

The Dublin Crossing Irish pub at the Marine Gateway centre opened in February and has been hosting performers every weekend since March. Brittany Rovati, a server at the pub who works on weekends, said the music always draws a crowd. The Dublin Crossing Vancouver is one of the only spaces in South Vancouver offering guests a live music experience.

Live music becoming more common in Vancouver pubs

On Saturday guests were treated to three 45 minute sets as Jacob Dryden, lead singer and guitarist of local band Quickness, performed a solo show. Dryden, who plays close to 150 shows a year across Western Canada, sees live music shifting away from concert venues and into pubs like the Dublin Crossing Vancouver.

“It’s something I’ve seen grow a lot on the West Coast, a lot of music has switched to microbreweries and gastropubs and that kind of thing. And that’s a really huge market out here, and that’s where I’ve focused a lot of my solo performances,” Dryden said.

The change in entertainment is attracting regulars

Ottawa native Tim Francoeur is staying in South Vancouver temporarily for work and comes to the pub regularly to listen to the performers.

“You get different musicians every week which is good,” Francoeur said. “I like the live music compared to just the regular old music, just over the speakers type of thing.”

George Franklin, a Richmond resident, has been coming to the Dublin Crossing Vancouver since March specifically for the music.

“It’s the live music. I love these guys. I’ve been coming here for a few months now, all the guys that play here are very entertaining,” said Franklin, who also enjoys the ease of getting home by transit. “I think it’s just brilliant, putting a pub in the SkyTrain station.”