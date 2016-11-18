Sunset Community Centre provides free movie afternoons for families

Reported by Caitlin O’Flanagan

As cinema prices continue to rise, families are looking for cheaper, new ways to get the movie theatre experience.

Sunset Community Centre in South Vancouver has started hosting a free event called Family Movie Madness, which is ongoing until Dec. 17. Whether it is parents bringing their children, or teenagers looking for something fun to do on the weekend, many people can gather to watch a movie of their choice and are provided with free snacks, such as popcorn.

Families can watch a film of their choice

Last week on Nov. 12, the audience chose to watch Monsters, Inc.

Kanika Bhatt who lives in the area and uses the centre on a regular basis, attended with her two-year-old in tow to enjoy the free movie.

“I’m watching for the first time and I’m very excited,” Bhatt said.

The centre can expect up to 20 people to attend

Working at the centre’s front desk, Serena Rai sees many parents and young children come to enjoy Saturday movies.

“There’s usually 20 or more people who come watch, lots of kids come watch after their other programs at the centre are over,” she said.

The movie also offers some entertainment for parents waiting to pick up their children from birthday parties and other centre programs they may be participating in.

The goal is to build a sense of community

Joe Wong, recreation programmer at the Sunset Community Centre tries his best to offer as many free services and programs for individuals in the community.

“A goal I have at Sunset Community Centre is to help build a welcoming environment and a sense of community here,” Wong said. “The weekend is usually a family time for families with children and showing family movies in a public space is a great way to accomplish these all at once.”

Running since fall of 2015, Wong hopes to keep the event going with the continued help of community volunteers.