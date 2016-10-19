Vancouver rains on Pokémon Go fad

Reported by Caitlin O’Flanagan

Vancouver’s miserable fall weather and school season has put a damper on the Pokémon Go craze.

Pokémon Go came out in July and quickly became a phenomenon, with droves of players sweeping through cities to catch pokémon with their smart phones. But some aren’t playing anymore due to the cold and rainy weather, and students have limited time due to school.

Season change decreases use of interactive game

“I had a lot more time during the summer to go to different places to catch Pokémon where people tend to go a lot,” said Livena Tso, a first year fine arts student at Langara. “With school and the rain, the desire to play is not there anymore.”

David Gazin, a Langara alumnus, feels that the game is slowly dying out.

“It just seems that people are more reluctant to use their spare time to go out on colder nights and catch Pokémon,” said Gazin.

James De Kova, an employee of the EB Games store in Oakridge, is still playing but has noticed a definite decrease in players around the city, due to a decline in interest as well as the fact that the game becomes more challenging the further you progress.

“It lost a lot of its charm quite quickly,” said De Kova.

Players head indoors to last the winter

He’s seen more players in the mall because Pokémon have been appearing indoors rather than outdoors. He’s hopeful that this move will keep people playing through the winter, and he doesn’t think we’ve seen the end of Pokémon Go.

“It’s only the first gen[eration] of Pokémon they’ve released so far. When they release generation two, which is for younger kids, more people will start playing,” he said.