Overcrowded library leaves Langara students scrambling for study space

Voice editors, Alyd Llewellyn and Roberto Teixeira, spoke with students about the lack of study space and accessible computers in the Langara Library.

If the library is full but you’re still in need of a space to study in, here are a few suggestions from your fellow students at Langara.

Top four study spaces

1. Science & Technology Building

“I like to study in the T building, and at LSU as well,” said Sahil Walia.

2. Langara Students’ Union

3. Cafeteria

“When the library is full, I like to study at the cafeteria,” said Nagi Iida.

4. Building A

“In the library I just can’t study. Instead of studying here I go to the A building and try to find a quite place to study,” said Victor Vargas.