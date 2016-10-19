October 19, 2016 by

Overcrowded library leaves Langara students scrambling for study space

Voice editors, Alyd Llewellyn and Roberto Teixeira, spoke with students about the lack of study space and accessible computers in the Langara Library.

If the library is full but you’re still in need of a space to study in, here are a few suggestions from your fellow students at Langara.

Top four study spaces

1. Science & Technology Building

“I like to study in the T building, and at LSU as well,” said Sahil Walia.

The Science & Technology Building has plenty of open space for working on assignments. Photo by Alyd Llewellyn.

2. Langara Students’ Union

The LSU offers a good mix of tables and couches for students to study at. Photo by Alyd Llewellyn.

3. Cafeteria

“When the library is full, I like to study at the cafeteria,” said Nagi Iida.

Langara’s cafeteria has plenty of tables for eating and studying, as well as a section of comfy booths. Photo by Alyd Llewellyn.

4. Building A

“In the library I just can’t study. Instead of studying here I go to the A building and try to find a quite place to study,” said Victor Vargas.

Building A’s connecting hallway with Building B is full of couches and provides plenty of light for studying. Photo by Alyd Llewellyn.

 

