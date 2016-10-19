Falcons’ women’s soccer team under a slippery slope after a win and loss

Reported by Kristyn Anthony

The Langara Falcons’ women’s soccer team played two games as unpredictable as the storm last weekend against the Capilano Blues and the Vancouver Island University Mariners.

It was supposed to be the squall of the season, but it was the Falcons who stormed the field, edging out Capilano University 2-1 in women’s soccer game Saturday. However Saturday’s celebration took a quick a turn the next day, after a 6-0 loss to the Mariners.

A good way to start the weekend

Heading into Saturday’s game, Langara held the top seed in the PacWest league. With four wins, three losses and two ties, head coach Ryan Birt said despite a lack of experience at this level, the team is well balanced and meeting the challenges of playing in a “tough league”.

The Falcons dominated much of the play despite not scoring a goal in the first half, while Capilano managed to score one past goalkeeper Sierra Grieco.

On the field, the Falcons’ momentum picked up as they turned the game around with two back-to-back goals.

“For us to come back from being down 1-0, to come back and score the two goals in the second half was big,” said Birt. “Not only result wise, but morale wise – we needed that.”

When it comes to the weather, Birt said it’s a matter of being mentally prepared to play in the wind and rain.

Forward Nicole Bell, a first year business student, put Langara on the board with the first goal tying the game 1-1.

“It was a build up of a lot of great passes,” Bell said. “Definitely a team effort.”

The Falcons climbed ahead when forward Anjali Dhaliwal scored a goal, holding onto that lead to finish with a win.

Moral boost not enough to stay on top

Defender Brooke Schlossarek, said the team rallied after scoring two goals, working as a unit despite the weather hindering certain plays.

“They continued to run at us, but we dealt with them,” she said. “Our long balls would stop in the air, but we worked really well with it.”

The Falcons now sit in second place after a 6-0 loss on Sunday to the Mariners. They trail Douglas College by four points with one game to go in regular season play.

Langara faces off against Quest University, Oct. 22.