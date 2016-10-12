VIDEO: Introducing Winston Brown, new Langara Falcons women’s basketball head coach

In this video, Winston Brown discusses his new role, coaching style and his expectations for the season.

Reported by Scott Forbes, Reuben Dongalen Jr.

The Langara Falcons women’s basketball team will have a new head coach patrolling the sideline when their season tips-off on Oct. 28.

Winston Brown, an assistant with the Falcons women’s team the past two seasons, was promoted to head coach after long-time coach Mike Evans left last season.

Brown brings a wealth of basketball coaching experience to the team. In addition to his two years as assistant for the team, he has more than 20 years experience coaching club teams, high school and post-secondary teams.

“I like to teach the game,” said Brown, “through repetition and breakdowns, I’m really trying to get players to read and react to what they’re seeing, as opposed to just running through memorized plays.”

Brown optimistic for upcoming season

Brown said he is hoping to improve on the team’s success last season, when the Falcons made the Pac-West playoffs.

“If we can win a playoff game this year, there’s no reason we can’t be in a provincial final the next year…that’s how the culture is built, that becomes an expectation,” said Brown, adding “I think this program can win a provincial final in the next four years.”

The Falcons play their first game of the season against Quest University at the Langara gym on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.