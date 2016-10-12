Langara Soccer twins make splash at PacWest

Reported by Tanner Bokor

Twin sisters Amelia and Chelsea Brown are making waves on the Langara Falcons women’s soccer team.

The Falcons are led up front by the Brown twins, who are tied for second place in team scoring with two goals apiece in the PacWest provincials. The team currently sits in second place in the PacWest provincial standings, just one point behind league leaders, Douglas College.

The Brown sisters originally tried out to join the UBC Thunderbirds women’s soccer team, but at the urging of Langara head coach Ryan Birt, they instead committed to Langara.

“[Birt] really liked how we played, offered us some scholarship money, and we decided that would be the best fit for us,” Amelia said.

The pros and cons of playing with family

Amelia and Chelsea agree that there can be positives and negatives to being together on the field.

“We fight sometimes on the field. We’re pretty competitive with each other, but we also help each other out as well. We’re always looking to give each other opportunities,” said Chelsea.

The twins started playing soccer early, at the age of six, moving on to play at West Vancouver’s Sentinel Secondary School, which is known for its prestigious soccer program.

“From a young age, our dad influenced [us] to get into sport early and thought that soccer would be the best fit for us” said Amelia.

Their final season as Falcons

The sisters are in their final season as Falcons’ players, but they plan on making it a memorable one.

“I’m looking forward to finishing off well, and our team is really strong this year,” said Chelsea. “I really just want to make this year a good one and win nationals.”

The women’s soccer team has three games remaining in the regular season before the PacWest provincial championships, which start on Oct. 28.