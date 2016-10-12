New Science & Technology Building providing better learning tools for students

Reported by Caitlin O’Flanagan

Langara’s new Science & Technology Building has been a success, especially for the students and staff of the biology program.

The new building, which incorporates green building features made from sustainable and local materials, is home to state-of-the-art labs for a number of programs at Langara. Even the roof is being used for two greenhouses and an observation deck for astronomy.

New building provides upgraded labs and larger study spaces for students

Biology department chair Mario Moniz de Sa, is excited about what the new facilities bring to his department.

“I think the greatest benefit has come to the students,” Moniz de Sa said. “We have more specialization within our labs which means there’s less courses sharing the same lab, so with prep time and takedown time of labs it means you can actually offer more sections.”

Mackenzie Edgar, a second-year biology student, appreciates the large study spaces in the new building because it gives him the luxury to work alongside like-minded people.

“[The] labs are bigger here, everything is updated,” Edgar said in comparison to Building A, where he was studying last year.

Labs are providing safer equipment for students

He also believes the new labs provide a safer work environment for students.

“We didn’t have sufficient fume hoods so it wasn’t the safest thing in the world, and now we have personal fume hoods that come down,” Edgar said when comparing the old labs to the new ones.

One of the labs is open to students so they can work on experiments and projects in their free time.

“It’s where I spend most of my time,” said David Nguyen, a microbiology student at Langara.

The new building is five storeys tall with over 12,000 sq. m of space, and the total estimated cost of construction is $48.9-million.