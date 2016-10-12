LSU garbage pileup: students stumped by signage

Reported by Brian Kurokawa and Ashley Singh

Waste bins have been overflowing in the Langara Students’ Union Building due to students ignoring the signage showing how to properly dispose of their garbage.

In an attempt to promote recycling, Langara College adapted a mixed-stream recycling system in 2013. However, students still aren’t disposing of their garbage in the correct bins.

“As someone from Alberta, I find it very confusing, because maximum we have one recycling bin there,” said Langara student, Sean Montgomery.

Langara students Sean Montgomery and Justin Jay have differing opinions

regarding the waste disposal system at the school.

Many students choose to dispose of their waste in the most accessible bin, not the correct bin.

“I think the idea is in the right place, the way it’s set up might be a little confusing,” said biology student, Robert Gadd.

The manager of facilities services at Langara, Raymond Yeung, said that there’s still room from for improvement. “Helping student learn how and why we recycle is an ongoing effort.”

Waste bins have been overflowing in the LSU due to confusion and students blatantly ignoring how dispose their garbage properly.

Langara’s janitorial staff may not understand the bin signage either. In the video above, a janitorial staff member pulled a the bag from the organics bin and dropped it into the garbage bin.