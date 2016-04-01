Video: Elizabeth May in solidarity with a hunger striker

Reported by Roberto Teixeira

For the past 19 days, activist Kristin Henry has been participating in a hunger strike against the Site C Dam in front of BC Hydro building in downtown Vancouver. As of last night, she’s been hospitalized.

This morning, Elizabeth May, the leader of the Green Party of Canada went to the site of the protest to show support for the hunger striker.

The protest will continue until the activists get recognition for their demands of the provincial and federal governments.

Here in this video, watch May and other activists voice their concerns. The footage of Henry comes from an interview conducted by Tessa Vikander on day eight of her hunger strike: