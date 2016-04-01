Port Metro Vancouver water lot rent prices could sink Fraser River houseboat communities

Reported by Bridgette Watson

Dorothy Leighton fears the cozy houseboat marina she has co-owned for over three decades on the Fraser River could collapse if Port Metro Vancouver continues to hike the rent she pays them.

Leighton has appealed to the City of Richmond for help because she anticipates her current rent of $15,775 could increase to approximately $20,000 in 2017.

The city is now drafting a letter to Port Metro outlining the financial hardships marina owners are facing on the north arm of the river. The main concern for owners is that the port bases marina rents on the real estate value of nearby industrial land, which Leighton said has increased by 25 per cent over the past five years.

Port Metro methods of assessing rents seen as “bizarre” by marina owner

The port reassesses rents every five years. In 2012, Leighton’s High Water Marina rent increased 123 per cent based on the value of land 11 kilometres away from the marina.

“One of the assessment zones is on No. 5 Road, which must be a 10-minute drive from here and has no relationship at all with our water lot. It’s just bizarre,” said Leighton.

“To cover expenses, I would have to charge $1,300 a month now and nobody here can afford that,” said Leighton, who added the most expensive monthly rent paid of the eight houseboats moored at High Water is $900.

High Water is not the only marina in the north arm feeling squeezed by Port Metro. Ron Francis Marine, further east in New Westminster, had its rent more than triple in 2012. Mike Short, manager of Vancouver Marina in Richmond, said their rent increased significantly in 2012.

At the end of 2014, Port Metro stopped managing Vancouver Marina and turned the lease over to the province.

“The province assessments are far more fair,” said Short.

“They look at your potential moorage revenue and multiply it by four per cent.”

Port Metro will not disclose the details of individual leases. In an email statement, the port claimed Leighton exaggerated her rent to city council.

Richmond councillor considers port a “bully”

Despite this claim, council is standing behind her.

Councillor Harold Steves didn’t know the exact date when the port will receive council’s letter, but he is happy the city is taking action against Port Metro, which he calls a “bully.”

Steves said he watched the port push people off Richmond farmland, and he wouldn’t be surprised if they are planning to do the same to marina owners so the port can use the water lots for its own purposes.

‘They have done it so many times, nothing can surprise me now,” said Steves, adding, “The port does whatever the port wants.”