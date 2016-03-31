Video: Park Board arborist killed in accident while trimming tree

Reported by Nancy Plechaty and Scott Forbes

A Vancouver Park Board arborist was killed this morning in Kistilano’s Connaught Park while clearing branches.

The employee was struck by a large branch that snapped off while he was in the process of cutting it, trapping him in his cherry-picker bucket, high off the ground at approximately 9:30am.

Kitsilano resident Mark Morrissette lives across the street from the scene and was home when the accident happened.

“I had been watching them work, and thought I wanted to make sure my car wasn’t in their way,” said Morrissette. “I went into the house and realized there was a bit of a commotion outside…clearly something had just happened”.

The man was taken to hospital, but did not survive.

Late this afternoon crews were still on the scene removing debris and tree branches.

This is thought to be the first employee fatality in over 30 years, according to the Park Board.

The name of the victim has not been released, but according to the Park Board he had over 10 years of experience.

In a joint press release the City of Vancouver and the Park Board said “Our warmest thoughts of sympathy go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the staff member.”

More information will be available once the VPD has notified the next of kin.

In the video below, reporters Nancy Plechaty and Scott Forbes interview neighbours who were nearby during the accident: