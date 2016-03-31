Vancouver Aquarium controversy doesn’t stop visitor crowds

Reported by JR Dongalen

The Vancouver Aquarium was in court today seeking an injunction to have an online documentary about their practices with whales removed from the internet. While the legal battle was going down downtown, eager whale watchers lined up at the aquarium in Stanley Park to see the very creatures being discussed in court.

The Voice asked UBC professor Daniel Pauly, an instructor and researcher at the Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, to weigh in with his expertise about the implications of keeping marine mammals in captivity.