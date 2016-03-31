Vancouver Aquarium argues documentary film is not educational because it made a profit

Reported by Alyd Llewellyn

Vancouver Aquarium lawyers argued today at the B.C. Supreme Court that the documentary film Vancouver Aquarium Uncovered cannot be classified as educational because it made a profit.

The aquarium is asking for an injunction for copyright infringement against Gary Charbonneau’s film, Vancouver Aquarium Uncovered. The film, which has been viewed more than 22,000 times on YouTube, features video clips and pictures taken from the aquarium’s blog and website, as well as photos from the aquarium that Charbonneau obtained through Google Images.

The film at the centre of the debate raises questions about keeping and breeding of whales in captivity. The second day of the hearing focused on the whether or not the film could be classified as for-profit. Charbonneau’s lawyers claimed it was educational while Daniel Burnett, the aquarium’s lawyer, countered that the fee charged for some screenings of the movie, as well as the fact that it was crowd funded online prove that the movie is subject to copyright law.

Complicated copyright laws

Dana Turner-Ryan, an intellectual property lawyer from SMITHS IP, said although she wasn’t familiar with this particular case, copyright law can be complicated.

“A lot of [the lawsuit] depends on how much [content] was used, how it was used, and how it was put together,” Turner-Ryan said.

She also said it depends on what sort of restrictions Google Images puts on the use of their databases.

Charbonneau thinks that this lawsuit isn’t about copyright at all.

“We’re talking about less than a minute of video here,” he said, “This isn’t about copyright infringement, it’s about silencing the film.”

The judge’s decision is expected on Monday.