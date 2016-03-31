SFU discovery paves way for stopping the spread of cancer

Reported by Ashley Singh

A recent study from Simon Fraser University will pave the way for a drug that could stop cancer from spreading, according to SFU health sciences professor Tim Beischlag.

Beischlag’s research, which was published in Oncotarget, discovered the existence of cellular mechanisms that transforms basic cancer cells into aggressive cells that spread to other organs. Beishlag conducted his research, which he said will allow scientists to develop drugs to stop cancer from spreading, with UBC professor Dr. Michael Cox, who is also the senior research scientist at the Vancouver Prostate Centre.

The ability to isolate and target cancer cells has advantages for the development of cancer treatments, Beischlag said.

“This is a response that happens in cancer cells not in healthy cells, meaning that a possibility for new treatments that can only target those cancer cells, unlike conventional therapy such as chemotherapy, which targets all cells,” Beischlag said.

Treatment with fewer side effects

Cox hopes there are two main issues with treating prostate cancer. One is figuring out the disease will affect those most severely and how to treat it without causing the patient gruelling side effects.

“One of the issues with treating prostate cancer is that the tumour can become resistant towards treatment. What we don’t want is for treatment to become more harmful than the disease,” Cox said.

The next step, according to Beischlag, is to design molecules that can prevent tumours from responding uncontrollably.

“That will probably take two to three years. After that, if that part is successful, then we move on to clinical trials,” he said.

Pharmaceutical companies such as Bio Tech then take over the clinical trials process.

Latest break through is the product of 20 years of research

Beischlag research began this research 20 years ago at the UCLA Medical Centre.

“I got the original idea because other investigators had sort of mapped out the genetics of brain cancer and when we look the other associated studies, you can see that the protein gene is lost in different types of tumours, such as lung, live, brain, and on and on.”

“That can take from two to five years, but every drug is different so it’s impossible to predict.”