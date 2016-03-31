Senior women are working more now than ever

Reported by Kate Richardson and Natalie Dunsmuir

Senior women are working longer than ever before and often well past retirement, according to Statistics Canada. In this video, The Voice talks to seniors and facilitators at the South Vancouver Neighbourhood House about the difficulties the women face as they transition into retirement.

The Statistics Canada report states that the employment rate among senior women has nearly doubled in the last decade, from 4.8 per cent in 2005 to 9.1 per cent by 2015.

In a society where work can so often define identity, staying in work longer might actually be a good thing for seniors, according to facilitators at the neighbourhood house.