No risk to public despite ongoing assault investigations, say Vancouver Police

Reported by Jason Hamilton

Vancouver police are investigating four sexual assaults that took place in the South Vancouver area over the last several months but say earlier reports that the incidents happened over one weekend are untrue, according to VPD spokeperson Const. Brian Montague.

The four assaults, which police aren’t certain are linked, occurred at 48th Ave West and Manitoba street, near Columbia park at West 42nd, West 48th Ave and Oak Street, and one at 3200 block of east 29th, between the months of January and March.

Police say there isn’t reason for the public to be alarmed.

Clarifying earlier reports

The information comes in the wake of reports on social media that five assaults took place over the Easter long weekend.

A transit police officer told The Voice earlier this week the five assaults were violent in nature and took place near Langara College.

But Montague Thursday said that information is incorrect. The incidents first came to light after a local resident posted on her Facebook page last weekend claiming that a VPD officer stopped her at the Langara-49th SkyTrain station to warn her of the attacks.

Assaults appear to be sexual in nature

Montague said the VPD are unsure of the motivation behind the attacks that took place on Feb 4 near Columbia Park and West 42nd and Jan 23 at West 48th Ave and Manitoba, though they are treating them as if they could have been sexually motivated.

According to Montague, the attacks that took place on Feb. 29 along East 29th Avenue and March 18th along West 48th Ave and Oak St. were sexual in nature.

“If we were to see a situation where we had five sexual assault in a small area in Vancouver in a weekend we would put out a public warning,” Montague told The Voice. “Our goal is public safety.”

No evidence of local risk

Metro Vancouver Transit Police spokesperson Anne Drennan said in an interview Thursday that there is no direct evidence of any risk to Langara college students or TransLink users.

“What we are dealing with seems to be a series of incidents in a fairly widespread area,” Drennan said.