Women employed in police force on rise according to StatsCan

Reported by Veronnica MacKillop

The number of female police officers has seen a slight increase over the last year, according to a report by Statistics Canada.

The Police Resources in Canada, 2015 report found that the number of female officers is continuing to grow, and now make up over 20 per cent of the force across Canada. Last year, there were 14,332 female officers, up 1.2 per cent from the year before.

The report also stated that the number of officers in the force over the age of 40 has increased. Statistics Canada also found that 11 per cent of all police officers in Canada were eligible for retirement, but only three per cent opted to retire.

Women in senior positions doubles

According to Alicia Close, Vancouver chapter chair of Women in Leadership Foundation, the number of female officers should have ever seen more of an increase.

“I hope to see that number go up. I see [the police force] as a very forceful, male driven, rigorous environment that not all females necessarily want to be in,” she said. “It’s a sort of brotherhood fraternity type thing.”

The Statistics Canada report found that the number of female officers becoming senior officers, from ranking lieutenant to chief, has more than doubled in the last decade. In 2005, five per cent of all senior officers were female. Today they make up 12 per cent of the senior ranking staff.

Increase may encourage others to join

“If there were more females in those positions already, encouraging others to join, maybe we could get a gradual increase over time,” said Close.

“I know that if I walked into a room of 15 males, I may feel a little intimidated, and maybe feel that they wouldn’t want me on the force, because they might think that my capabilities are not up to standards,” she said.

Close believes that having various opportunities for women may help contribute to the amount of women in the police force.

“I think that perhaps if they had different areas of expertise for females, and perhaps had female officers working together, more females may want to join the force.”